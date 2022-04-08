A group of women remain in Artsakh’s Khramort despite Azeri aggression

The normal life of the Khramort and Parukh communities in Artsakh’s Askeran region has been disrupted in the wake of Azerbaijan’s criminal actions.

According to the estimates of Artsakh Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan, more than 400 people have been affected, including women, children and the elderly.

Some of the people displaced from the settlements after the Azerbaijani attack in late March are temporarily housed in the apartments of their relatives and friends, while others have been provided with temporary shelter by the government.

Meanwhile, despite the evacuation order, a group of women refuse to leave Khramort, saying: “We will bring up the rear so that the men keep the border impregnable.”

One of them is Gayane, a nurse by profession. She has not left the village since day one. She always keeps first aid supplies with her to go to the positions if necessary, the Artsakh Public TV reports.

“I wish that the enemy withdrew from Karaghlukh to its initial positions. This is my only wish, my dream, so that we can live peacefully in Khramort village again,” the woman says.

“We are strong. We can do it and we will definitely achieve our goal,” she adds.

Panorama.AM