Tech Giant NVIDIA to Open Research Center in Armenia

NVIDIA, a world leader in visual computing technologies, is establishing a research center in Armenia, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan said, reported the Public Radio of Armenia.

In 2019, the Armenian delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited NVIDIA’s headquarters in the heart of Silicon Valley. The company`s founder and CEO Jensen Huang briefed the Armenian officials on the future of gaming, visual computing and AI.

“At that meeting we also discussed possible cooperation with NVIDIA,” Arsahakyan said in a Facebook post. “Today, I’m thrilled to announce that NVIDIA is coming to Armenia. One of the world’s leading tech giants with $27 billion in revenue and more than 20,000 employees worldwide is opening the doors of their new office in Yerevan.”

Leading the site is Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and simulation technology, who’s been with the company for two decades.

NVIDIA’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence.

The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many other industries. In Yerevan, the company is building a fully-fledged site for hundreds of engineers, researchers and more.

Asbarez