Pashinyan: 208 people missing after 2020 war

A total of 208 people are missing after the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2020, Nikol Pashinyan told a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“The whereabouts of 985 people are unknown after the two Artsakh wars,” he said. “Of them, 208 people are missing in the 44-day war and 777 others in the first Artsakh war.”

Pashinyan said Wednesday’s meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of the European Council Charles Michel addressed the possibility of cooperation to clarify the fates and whereabouts of missing persons.

The European Council president also stressed the need for the release of all captives, Pashinyan added.

“We will consistently continue to promote our agenda of opening an era of peace for our country and the region, and we must do everything possible to make it happen,” he said.

The photo above shows the Azeri servicemen shooting two Armenian civilian captives to death.

Panorama.AM