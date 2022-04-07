ANNOUNCEMENT

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation of the Western United States has been in crisis for the past year-and-a-half.

After years of incomprehensible and unjust actions taken against our elected leadership by the ARF Bureau, this crisis escalated in December 2020, when the Bureau violated our organizational norms, traditions and our long-standing principles of democracy and decentralization, and tried to force upon us its appointed Central Committee in an attempt to silence the will of our region’s membership and usurp its right to elect its own leadership. This action was even more destructive because it was unleashed at an extremely sensitive time of existential threats for our Homeland and Nation, when our Homeland was in dire need of a unified and patriotic force to counter the most recent onslaught by our enemies.

Unfortunately, in conjunction with the steps being taken against us, our internal disagreements were made public initially through a sanctioned smear campaign on social media and other platforms directed at our dedicated members and community leaders and replete with the lowest and most vile slanderous statements, followed by the filing of legal proceedings against us. However, in January 2022, the Los Angeles Superior Court overruled these efforts to usurp the organization’s leadership by unequivocally ruling that our duly-elected Central Committee from December 2020 is the sole legitimate leadership of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation in the Western United States, the appointed body has no authority because it has functioned with “unclean hands,” and only our elected Central Committee has the legal right to work in the name of the ARF in this region and to maintain jurisdiction over its assets.

Based on the aforementioned, it is our intention and indeed our commitment to continue to comply with our fiduciary and ethical obligations to protect the organization’s name and assets from all improper and illegal challenges, just as the law requires us to do.

For decades, the ARF Western USA —having the broad support of the Armenian community on these shores—has unconditionally worked to advance the interests of our Homeland and Nation, to assist Armenian Diaspora communities in other countries, and to protect and promote the rights and interests of the Armenian-American community. Even if we have had internal organizational disagreements amongst us, we have always continued our dedicated service as proud members of the broader ARF family.

With patience and great restraint, we had hoped that a just resolution to our organizational crisis would be found. However, this has proven to be a false hope, and we now realize that we no longer have the luxury to become engaged in side discussions or distractions which undoubtedly and inevitably hinder our ability to advance our principles and goals. Therefore, especially when our motherland Armenia and Artsakh are in such grave danger as they are today, when more than ever, the Armenian Cause and our local communities are facing such major issues as they are today, we find it completely futile and even harmful to have to deal with absurd challenges that are forced upon us by those who simply want to engage in power struggles to feed their egos.

Thus, we call on all Armenians, as well as our discerning and dedicated ARF members around the world, to congregate around our efforts, which are and will always be steadfastly committed to the ARF’s true national values and authentic ideological principles, and which will steer clear of the arrogant and cheap rhetoric we hear from others which is so inappropriate and unbecoming of our organization.

It is with this conviction that we will continue our mission and reaffirm our dedication to the Nation and Homeland, and we invite all Armenians to join us in our work with genuine and total sincerity and in the name of an unconditionally Independent, absolutely Free, and completely United Armenia, where the entire ARMENIAN NATION will unite under the banner of democracy and justice.

A.R.F.-Dashnaktsutyun, Western USA

Central Committee

April 7, 2022

Asbarez