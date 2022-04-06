Newly established Sweden children’s library is replenished with Armenian literature ￼

Thierry Mortier, a Belgian artist based in Sweden, has initiated the process of creating the largest collection of foreign language children’s books in Sweden—and Armenian literature also has its section in this newly created library.

The initiative is implemented in cooperation with the foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Sweden, the Astrid Lindgren Foundation, the native Sami community of Sweden, and the latter’s library system, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, has donated 16 Armenian children’s books to this library to supplement the largest collection of foreign language children’s books in Sweden.

https://news.am/eng/news/695226.html