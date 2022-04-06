Los Angeles Unified School District Board reaffirms commitment to teaching Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board (LAUSD) of Education unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday brought by Board President Kelly Gonez, LAUSD School Board President – recognizing April 2022 as the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and reaffirming its commitment to teaching Armenian Genocide, reports the Armenian National Committee of America Western region (ANCA-WR).

LAUSD has for years served as a model for other school districts to follow as it pertains to the proper recognition and teaching of the Armenian Genocide.

“We are grateful to President Gonez and all the co-sponsors who made today’s resolution possible and look forward to our continued partnership in providing resources to teachers to pass on to future generations,” ANCA-WR said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu