Kabateck Invites Armenian Bar Association to Investigate AXA Armenian Genocide Insurance Litigation in Response to LA Times Article

LOS ANGELES — Brian S. Kabateck, Class Counsel in Armenian Genocide insurance litigation in 1999 and 2005, on April 4 offered an open invitation to the Armenian Bar Association to conduct a thorough investigation into the handling of the AXA French insurance company claims settlement by Kabateck LLP, the firm of which he is founder and managing partner.

Kabateck sent a letter to the Armenian Bar Association that addresses the March 23, 2022 Los Angeles Times article “A ‘Blood Money’ Betrayal: How Corruption Spoiled Reparations for Armenian Genocide Victims.” This article, according to Kabateck, recycles decade-old “baseless insinuations” and is “patently untrue.”

“I have always been troubled and saddened by the deplorable actions of the criminals who conspired to steal money from the Armenian community and the rightful heirs of those who perished during the Genocide,” wrote Kabateck. “That’s why I worked so hard to uncover the crimes committed by Vartkes Yeghiayan, who died while being prosecuted by the State Bar; Rita Mahdessian, a convicted criminal with multiple suspensions of her license to practice law; and Berj Boyajian, who was ultimately convicted for his actions which I assisted in bringing to light.”

The letter claims the lack of any new revelations in the Los Angeles Times article, which, a pr release of the same date from Kabateck’s law firm purported, “entailed speaking with associates of Mr. Yeghiayan, who are seeking to avenge his deservedly sullied reputation.”

Kabateck’s letter states that the various allegations against him and his firm had been investigated and rejected in the past by the United States District Court, the State Bar of California, and various prosecutorial authorities. It also rejected the accusation that he actively denied claims to the insurance money, stating that he was not involved in the claims process.

The letter reveals that the firm offered to allow an independent accountant hired by the LA Times to review both the firm’s and Kabateck’s finances and offered to share the cost of a law firm selected by the newspaper to investigate whether there was any legal or ethical misconduct by Kabateck LLP. However, it states that the newspaper refused both offers and did not disclose them publicly.

After providing this information, Kabateck in his letter suggests the Armenian Bar Association consider investigating “any motives the LA Times may have had for publishing a story which is patently untrue.”

The release from Kabateck’s firm also notes the potentially divisive effect on Armenians of the LA Times story, proclaiming, “It is sad that this misinformation campaign deliberately aimed at fomenting division among the largest Armenian diaspora community in the world is being circulated just weeks before Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.”

Kabateck’s firm made available a copy of Kabateck, LLP’s response to over 60 questions submitted by the LA Times prior to the publication of its article but not published therein (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OMo8r9a9uHo_m5Y_qkH1GVfXZ2xuPPRe/view?usp=sharing), the full text of Kabateck’s abovementioned letter (https://drive.google.com/file/d/19WJiA_8DFfx7S-Ivt4wlKcDvjqf_K3Vd/view), and a 2011 court status report.

