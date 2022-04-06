Junior Eurovision to be held in Yerevan on December 11

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Armenian broadcaster AMPTV have announced that the 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex, in Yerevan, Armenia, on 11 December.

This follows Maléna’s sensational win in Paris with her whirlwind of a song Qami Qami.

This will be the second occasion that Yerevan hosts the contest, having done so in 2011, after Vladimir Arzumanyan won the previous year with his song Mama. In fact, Armenia is one of the most successful countries in the history of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, having entered on 14 occasions and never finishing lower than 9th.

A commitment to the show that Martin Österdahl, Executive Supervisor of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, notes:

“Armenia’s cool, classy and contemporary winning song set a new standard for Junior Eurovision, and we’ve no doubt that excellence will be reflected in the quality of show AMPTV are producing in this special anniversary year.

We look forward to working with our colleagues in Armenia, and can’t wait for them to showcase the unparalleled enthusiasm and passion that we know Yerevan has for Junior Eurovision.”

