County Supervisors Barger and Hahn Lead Efforts to Honor Armenian Culture in L.A. County – Pasadena Now

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to honor L.A. County’s Armenian community by proclaiming the month of April Armenian History Month.

“As we prepare to commemorate the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide later this month, it’s important to also take time to recognize the vibrant culture and contributions of our fellow Armenian neighbors, community members and leaders. We are fortunate to have the Armenian spirit alive and thriving in Los Angeles County,” said Barger.

Also known among Armenians as the Great Crime, the genocide began in 1915 and, by the time it ended eight years later, 1.5 million Armenians had been hanged, poisoned, drowned or marched into the desert to die at the hands of soldiers from the Turkish Ottoman Empire. Along with the Jewish Holocaust and the enslavement of African Americans, it remains one of the darkest episodes in human history.

The Turkish government vehemently denies the event took place.

The city remembers the Genocide on April 24.

“Because Los Angeles County is home to the largest population of Armenians outside of Armenia, we have an opportunity and a duty to learn about and lift up Armenian history,” Hahn said. “This month we will celebrate the rich culture of the Armenian people, highlight the many accomplishments of Armenian-Americans in our community, and join the local residents in the somber commemoration of the lives lost in the Armenian Genocide.”

In a separate motion, Supervisor Barger named four honorees of Armenian heritage to recognize their contributions and local positive impact. Those named included a diverse range of individuals in background and achievements.

Sona Van co-founded a non-profit medical group with various locations that serve the indigent and is a literary poet of works that focus on the Armenian Genocide. Al Cabraloff is a member of the Armenian Education Foundation, an avid supporter of Armenian educational institutions and students of Armenian culture. Ronald Altoon is an internationally renowned architect and board member of several higher education institutions. Mariam Kuregyan is a lawyer and dedicated volunteer who has supported many causes, including helping women affected by domestic violence.

