Adrian David
Ornately carved tombstones,
once stood proud and majestic,
interceding with heaven
on behalf of the departed souls
resting beneath the earth.
Adorned with timeless motifs,
the khachkars exuded divine peace.
Alas, they are now no more
to be seen and admired;
not even rubble is left behind.
Identity of the land erased,
sacred spaces desecrated,
demolished beyond belief.
A millennium of glorious heritage
reduced to dust within mere minutes.
Ancestors, long and gone,
turn in their graves,
mourning the end of an era.
Descendants live to tell the tale
of sacrilege and dispossession.
History, unfortunately, repeats itself.
Genocide of people then,
genocide of culture now.
Thousands of broken khachkars;
millions of broken hearts.
