Broken Khachkars

Adrian David

Ornately carved tombstones,

once stood proud and majestic,

interceding with heaven

on behalf of the departed souls

resting beneath the earth.

Adorned with timeless motifs,

the khachkars exuded divine peace.

Alas, they are now no more

to be seen and admired;

not even rubble is left behind.

Identity of the land erased,

sacred spaces desecrated,

demolished beyond belief.

A millennium of glorious heritage

reduced to dust within mere minutes.

Ancestors, long and gone,

turn in their graves,

mourning the end of an era.

Descendants live to tell the tale

of sacrilege and dispossession.

History, unfortunately, repeats itself.

Genocide of people then,

genocide of culture now.

Thousands of broken khachkars;

millions of broken hearts.

Armenian Weekly