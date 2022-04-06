A new global ranking of the most powerful passports globally has seen Greece go up one spot from last year’s 8th

The Henley Passport Index has ranked all of the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holder can visit without a visa.

The report compares the visa-free access of 199 passports to 227 countries to identify which passports give their holder the most superior global connections.

The Greek passport has been ranked the seventh most powerful in the world, sharing its spot with Canada, the Czech Republic, Australia and Malta.

This means Greeks can holiday in 185 countries without organising a visa.

New Zealanders can travel visa-free to 186 countries – one more than Australians – and are ranked sixth alongside Belgium, Norway, the United States and Switzerland.

Germany and South Korea remain in second place overall, with passport holders able to travel to 190 destinations without a visa.

The third place is shared between Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, and Spain, with their passport holders able to access 189 destinations around the world without having to acquire a visa in advance.

