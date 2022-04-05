Why it matters: The Armenian Genocide Education Act

Following the historic recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Congress and President Biden, we’re now seeing the House take this a step further with the introduction of the Armenian Genocide Education Act.

Aram Hamparian, the Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America, joins our host Thanos Davelis to discuss this landmark bill, and more.

https://simplecast.com/

https://www.ekathimerini.com/multimedia/podcasts/1181490/why-it-matters-the-armenian-genocide-education-act/