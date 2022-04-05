Rally in defense of Artsakh held in Glendale

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Western US Central Committee, ARF Shant Student Association and Armenian Youth Federation on Monday held a rally outside the Armenian Consulate in Glendale, California in defense of Artsakh.

The rally was organized by the ARF Western US Central Committee, Yerkir.am reported.

Those gathered expressed support for Artsakh and the rally to be held in Yerevan on Tuesday evening.

Members of student and youth unions, community leaders, political scientists, and others delivered speeches at the event.

Panorama.AM