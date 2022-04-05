Professional First Aid Training for the Penitentiary Medical Staff of Armenia is Being Launched

A series of 2-day Professional First Aid accredited training sessions for the medical staff of the penitentiary institutions was launched in Abovyan penitentiary institution on 30-31 March 2022.

The skilled-based training requested by the “Prison Medicine Centre” supports the capacity building of penitentiary medical staff. The training covers the first aid skills in cases of various traumas, burns, as well as airway obstruction cases, muscular-skeleton injuries, cardiovascular rehabilitation and others. It is very important to be ensured in the penitentiary institutions to prevent further issues or lethal outcomes and provide a better health care in prisons. The training was organised on-site, in Abovyan prison, enabling the medical staff to obtain and practice their knowledge and skills in their daily work environment. As a result of the training the participants improved their professional capacity and skills.

Ten sessions of the 2-day Professional First Aid training for all the medical staff of all the 10 penitentiary institutions (142 participants in total) are run by the specialists of the National Institute of Health after Academician S. Avdalbekyan which is an educational institution and runs post-graduate and supplementary training programmes aimed at enhancing the knowledge of doctors and middle-level medical staff.

The sessions are planned to be held in March- June 2022 within the framework of the project “Enhancing health care and human rights protection in prisons in Armenia” implemented by the Council of Europe and financed by the Action Plan for Armenia 2019 -2022.

https://www.coe.int/fr/web/criminal-law-coop/-/professional-first-aid-training-for-the-penitentiary-medical-staff-of-armenia-is-being-launched