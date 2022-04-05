Georgian delegation pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

A delegation led by Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili is in Armenia on a two-day official visit.

They visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Tueday accompanied by Ruben Rubinyan, a deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament and head of the Armenia-Georgia Friendship Group, the parliament press service said.

The members of the delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the Eternal Flame perpetuating the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. Afterwards, they got acquainted with the exhibits documenting the massacre of the 20th century in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Panorama.AM