Catholicos of All Armenian receives British lawmakers

Siranush Ghazanchyan

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received members of the UK-Armenia Friendship Group of the UK Parliament, headed by Tim Loughton. Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Varuzhan Nersesyan was also present at the meeting.

Welcoming the visit of the delegation of the UK-Armenia Friendship Group to Armenia, the Catholicos of All Armenians expressed his appreciation for their support and constant attention to the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh. His Holiness expressed his concern over the new encroachments on the right of the people of Artsakh to live in peace, the ongoing hostilities, as well as the protection of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage. The Armenian Patriarch emphasized the international community’s consistent efforts to return the captives.

The Catholicos of All Armenians noted with satisfaction the close cooperation between the UK-Armenia Friendship Group and the Armenian community of Great Britain.

Tim Loughton, in turn, attached importance to making efforts for the establishment of peace in Artsakh, ensuring the right of the Artsakh Armenians to a secure life, and expressed readiness to bring his support to the Armenian people in the British Parliament.

On the occasion of the visit, the Patriarch of All Armenians expressed his special appreciation to Baroness Caroline Cox, Member of the House of Lords, for her constant support for the protection of the free and independent life of Artsakh Armenians in various international bodies.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu