Armenian-American Danny Tarkanian running for Congress

Siranush Ghazanchyan

American of Armenian heritage Danny Tarkanian – a longtime champion of Armenian American issues – is running to unseat Mark Amodei.

Douglas County Commissioner Danny Tarkanian has launched a primary election challenge to six-term Republican Mark Amodei in Northern Nevada’s lone congressional district.

Tarkanian — son of famed UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian and a frequent campaign filer — announced the move in a video recorded as he drove to Carson City to file candidacy paperwork.

I’m running for Congress in #NV2 because it’s crucial that the GOP retakes the House with TRUE conservative fighters. Mark Amodei has been anything but America First for the past 11 years. I’ll ALWAYS stand up for our conservative values. Help us win 👉🏼 https://t.co/xjIf2CWVI4 pic.twitter.com/37D2kCNh4n — Danny Tarkanian (@DannyTarkanian) March 18, 2022

“We’re going to file for congress against Mark Amodei in Congressional District 2,” he said in a roughly one-minute clip posted by his wife, Amy, on Twitter. “It’s important not just that Republicans take back control of Congress in this next election, but to have Republicans in there who will vote as a conservative with America First values.

“Mark Amodei has shown over the past 11 years that he’s anything but that,” he said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu