Armenia among Russian tourists’ favorite destinations for May holidays

Armenia is the third most popular destination for Russian travelers who plan to mark the May holidays outside their country, RIA Novosti reports, citing the online travel agency OneTwoTrip.

Turkey tops the list of the most popular foreign destinations, with 23% of travelers looking for tickets to the country. 9% of travelers are interested in flying to Uzbekistan, while 8% to Armenia.

The most popular destinations also include Azerbaijan (5%), Kyrgyzstan and the UAE (4% apiece).

The travel agency analyzed data on search requests for flights from April 30 to May 15.

Panorama.AM