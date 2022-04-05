ARF Western USA celebrates organization’s 131st anniversary

GLENDALE, Calif. – More than one-thousand members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Western USA attended a celebration in honor of the organization’s 131st anniversary.

Finally, after a five year pause, the ARF Western USA returned to its much-loved traditional ARF Day Celebration.

The program at the Alex Theatre commenced with a flag raising ceremony by the Homenetmen Western United States color guard and marching band.

Historic documentary video clips highlighting the instrumental role of the ARF in the creation and strengthening of Armenian statehood and Diasporan institutions were presented.

The invocation was led by Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the US.

Master of Ceremonies Dikran Sassounian welcomed all attendees, recognizing a multitude of elected officials, organizational leaders and other dignitaries. Sassounian also addressed the past and present challenges faced by the ARF in the United States and worldwide, concluding that no force can impede the mission of the organization.

Preny Alaverdian of the Armenian Youth Federation Western Region (AYF-WR) also delivered a message.

Then, the “Adana” dance ensemble performed the first of its multiple renditions.

Central Committee member Khachig Tazian delivered remarks on behalf of the ARF Western USA. “Today, we come to confirm that the ranks of the ARF in the Western United States cannot fail to be part of the struggle that is once again imposed upon the Armenian people. Today, we come to accept the challenge and declare our determination to fight again, to expand, to accelerate, and to organize. It is time to unite and reject all attempts and schemes that seek to weaken our will, our determination and our capacity.”

Following the Central Committee’s remarks, the attendees enjoyed an exceptional performance of the songs “Martik’s Song” and “Tun im Hayreni” by Lala Yeremian, accompanied by Mher Gharakhanian on guitar.

Audience members also watched video messages from Arshak Mesrobian, representative of the ARF Bureau’s Youth Office, and Ishkhan Saghatelyan, chairman of the ARF Armenia’s Supreme Council and Vice Speaker of Parliament. Saghatelyan was slated to be the original keynote speaker of the event, but due to the country’s adverse conditions, he needed to stay in Armenia.

Serving as the main speaker of the event was ARF member and RA National Assembly deputy Arthur Khachatryan.

A member of the ARF since 1991, Khachatryan is a senior reserve lieutenant. He began his speech in Armenian and concluded it – for the elected officials and other non-Armenian speakers in the hall – in English. He explained the current situation in Artsakh and the proposed means to a just solution to the issue. Khachatryan emphasized why a nation cannot have a future based on concessions and capitulation and why lasting peace is an impossible outcome of the current processes.

He called on all Armenians to unite in the struggle against this disturbing period of Armenian history, against the internal and external enemies of Armenian statehood. Khachatryan also called on the OSCE Minsk Group and the United States, as co-chairs, to fulfill their responsibilities and act justly, respecting the right of nations to self-determination and recognizing the rights of the people of Artsakh.

The event’s final remarks were delivered by ARF Bureau member Khajag Mgrdichian. “We are all convinced that the person and the personal are very vulnerable to even the slightest loss of their homeland,” stressed Mgrdichian. “Today, in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora, we are facing the imperative of exerting our will to fulfill our mission of liberating Artsakh and Armenia,” he concluded.

The event also provided an opportunity for the Central Committee to announce the publication of its new official newspaper, Oragark. The printed copy of the first issue of the newspaper was distributed to those present at the event. The newspaper will be online, bilingual and will cover a wide range of issues of concern to the Armenian-Armenian community.

During the program, a video clip highlighting the activities of the AYF was presented, including a moving message from Hampig Sassounian to camp participants.

There was also a special memorial video in remembrance of regional ARF members who passed away in the last year.

Karnig Sarkissian closed out the evening, singing “Akh Hayrenik” and “In Memory of Kukunian.” He was accompanied by Armen Babayan on the piano.

Armenian Weekly