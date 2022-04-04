Ter-Petrosyan meets with Artsakh president

Armenia’s first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan met with President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan at his mansion on Sunday, his office reported.

“During the conversation, both sides stressed the need for careful rhetoric and actions both by the authorities of Artsakh and Armenia as well as the opposition forces at the current stage of the Russian-Ukrainian war in order not to exacerbate internal political contradictions and further complicate the situation in Armenia and Artsakh,” the report says.

