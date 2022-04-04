Henrikh Mkhitaryan secures Roma win over Sampdoria

Roma extended their unbeaten league run on Sunday evening in Liguria, defeating Sampdoria 1-0, RomaPress reported.

The win means the Giallorossi remain unbeaten Serie A since January 9th–nearly three months since their 4-3 defeat to Juventus.

Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s rebounded goal midway through the first half was all the Giallorossi needed to grab a crucial victory as they continue to push for a top for finish.

Despite what the close scoreline may suggest, Roma were in control for nearly all 90 minutes, conceding very little space and goalscoring opportunities to Marco Giampaolo’s men.

Samp ended the affair with an xG (expected goals) of 0.46 compared to Roma’s 1.12.

The victory also gives the Giallorossi a boost in their push for a Champions League place finish after Napoli beat Atalanta and before Juventus face Inter.

“It was a tough game,” Jose Mourinho told DAZN during his post match interview.

“Giampaolo’s team’s are organised and have their philosophy. But the culture in Rome is that you’re in heaven if you win the Derby and it’s disaster if you don’t–thankfully we managed to keep our feet on the ground.”

He added, “The most important thing was winning tonight and we did so. Perhaps we could’ve done better to add a second goal but we still managed the game really well.”

The Giallorossi are back in action on Thursday for the first leg of their Conference League quarterfinals tie against Bodø/Glimt.

Panorama.AM