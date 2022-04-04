Armenia records 7 new Covid cases

Armenia has confirmed 7 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 422,581 as of 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

Overall, 2,048 Covid-19 tests were administered on April 3.

18 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 410,124.

No new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the country and the official death toll stands at 8,617. The figure does not include the deaths of 1,678 other people carrying the virus. According to the health authorities, they were caused by other diseases.

Armenia now has 2,162 active cases. As many as 2,983,263 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

