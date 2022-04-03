Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The message reads as follows,

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I cordially congratulate you on a remarkable anniversary, the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation.

Over the past decades, through joint efforts, the Armenian-Russian relations have been raised to the highest level of allied partnership, which is proved by the sustainable development of all the spheres of interstate cooperation.

The stable, constantly enriching bilateral legal framework is based on the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation, the 25th anniversary of the signing of which we will mark this year in August, as well as the Declaration on Allied Cooperation towards the 21st Century.

The allied relations between Armenia and Russia are based on the centuries-old deep traditions of friendship and brotherhood. This powerful unifying factor is the basis for promoting effective cooperation between our countries in the military-political, economic, industrial, trade, interregional, humanitarian and scientific-educational spheres.

Due to the active political dialogue and with the consistent implementation of high-level agreements, we continue to coordinate foreign policy within the framework of integration units in the international arena, such as the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

We highly appreciate the efforts of the Russian Federation and Your personal contribution to achieving a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, as well as to ensuring favorable living conditions in Nagorno-Karabakh. I hope that the activities of the Russian peacekeeping forces will serve to strengthening the ceasefire regime in Nagorno Karabakh, will ensure the peaceful life of the people of Nagorno Karabakh on their land.

I am confident that all these efforts will lead to stability and security in our region, and Russia’s further mediation efforts, including within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, will be entirely aimed at the political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

The Armenian community of Russia also has a valuable contribution to the strengthening of the friendship between our countries.

I am confident that the mutual desire to deepen the Armenian-Russian cooperation, the trustworthy dialogue at the high and top levels will from now on predetermine our joint efforts for the benefit of our countries, for strengthening stability and security in the South Caucasus, which is undoubtedly in the strategic interests of our peoples and states.”

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu