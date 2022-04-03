Armenian PM receives Italian Foreign Minister

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Mayo, who is on a working visit to Armenia.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Mayo’s visit to Armenia and expressed confidence that it would give a new impetus to the further development and strengthening of relations between Armenia and Italy in various fields. Nikol Pashinyan attached importance to the cooperation with Italy both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.

Luigi di Mayo stressed his country’s interest in expanding and strengthening cooperation with Armenia, including in the economic sphere.

Both sides noted that the development of cooperation in the fields of energy, information technologies, education and other fields is promising.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to the situation in the South Caucasus.

Prime Minister Pashinyan presented his observations on the processes taking place around Nagorno Karabakh and stressed the need for an adequate response of the international community to the provocative actions carried out by Azerbaijan.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, emphasizing the importance of clarifying the status of Artsakh, ensuring security and protecting the fundamental rights of the Armenians of Artsakh.

Luigi di Mayo expressed Italy’s support for the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and President of the European Council Charles Michel, aimed at resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, establishing stability and peace in the South Caucasus, as well as the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.

They also exchanged views on the processes taking place in the international arena.

