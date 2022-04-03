Archbishop Elpidophoros of America: We are the hosts to the rest of our sisters and brothers from around the country

“We are readying a historic Clergy-Laity Congress in New York City this coming July. The implications of our observances for that moment begin now. They begin here, with the ingenuity and thoughtfulness of our labors today, because we are the hosts to the rest of our sisters and brothers from around the country.” Archbishop Elpidophoros of America advised delegates at the Archdiocesan District Clergy-Laity Assembly on Saturday April 2, 2022, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Port Washington, NY.

Reflecting on the national significance of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America’s hundredth year, the Archbishop counseled, “Our Centennial as an Archdiocese is a cause for rejoicing and for celebration of our past and present.” but he candidly added, “But even more so, this Centennial is a reason to reflect deeply and soberly on our future – both on our institutional mission, and our presence of Christ’s Holy Orthodox Church here in these United States of America.

If you examine the sacramental statistics of the Archdiocese over the past two decades, you see a decline in every category except one: funerals. And we are not alone. The Orthodox presence in America has been in membership decline for some time now, as are most traditional Western Church communities. We are not exempt from cultural trends, but we do have a cultural advantage – if we are willing to use it!”

Adding to this, the Archbishop shared the thoughts he expressed just weeks prior at the most recent Leadership One Hundred Conference in Florida:

“There is tremendous pride in Greek ancestry and inheritance, but this is something that is shared by all who claim Western Civilization as their intellectual and spiritual home. Therefore, without the cultivation of a new generation of Philhellenes, the grand legacies of the past will find it harder and harder to be passed on.

Today, as we strive to make Greek, Classical, and Orthodox education relevant to our children and supported in our communities, we need the Philhellenes of our country who love Greece – both ancient and modern. For through the love of culture will also come the love of our faith. Or it may happen the other way around. But the truth is, that for our Church to grow and thrive in the next century of its life, we need those good people who will adopt our faith and traditions – and perhaps even our language.”

Among many other things, the Archbishop spoke to developments in administrative leadership at the Archdiocesan headquarters in Manhattan. The expertise of Father Andreas Vithoulkas has been leveraged to lead the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, and Archimandrite Nektarios Papazafiropoulos has been named Chancellor of the Archdiocese, assuming a more nationwide ministry in this role.

Finally, Father Elias Villis has been appointed Archdiocesan District Chancellor to relieved the Archdiocesan Chancellor of the responsibilities tied directly to the District. “These clergymen are competent and skilled leaders, who will help all of you facilitate your goals in your individual parishes.” His Eminence said, affirming a commitment to a fruitful and spiritually prosperous future that pervaded the tenor of his remarks.

To read Archbishop Elpidophoros of America’s full remarks to the Archdiocesan District Clergy-Laity Assembly, click the link in the comments.

Orthodox Times