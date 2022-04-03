Amid Bucha, Archbishop of America demands action

Shocking images of carnage in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are emerging—alleged Russian atrocities— as its forces retreat from areas surrounding Kyiv following a failed bid to encircle the capital.

The town of Bucha has endured five weeks of near-constant firefights. Now global leaders are blaming the civilian deaths on the departed Russian forces.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America demanded accountability.

“Let us pray for the suffering from the atrocities in #Bucha, this abomination before God and man. Justice will prevail and all People of faith must speak out now to stop this war,” the Archbishop said, calling on both Orthodox Christians and all people with a religious conscience to take action for peace.

Today corpses of summarily executed civilians filled the streets in Bucha.

“Their hands are tied behind their backs with white ‘civilian’ rags, they were shot in the back of their heads. So you can imagine what kind of lawlessness they perpetrated here,” Bucha mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk told Reuters on Saturday.

The alleged atrocities have drawn international outrage, with officials calling for war crimes investigations.

Orthodox Times