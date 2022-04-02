MEP Marina Kaljurand urges immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces

Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, MEP Marina Kaljurand has urged the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces back behind the line of contact in Nagorno Karabakh.

On Friday Mrs. Kaljurand held a videoconference meeting with the Co-Chair of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Mr Javanshir Feyziyev.

She shared her concern about Azerbaijan’s unprovoked military intrusion into Nagorno- Karabakh last week, violating the ceasefire agreement of 9 November 2020.

“I urged the immediate withdrawal of forces back behind the line of contact, in line with calls from all three Minsk Group Co-Chair countries. I also recalled the European Parliament resolution of 10 March 2022 on the destruction of cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh and stressed the need for Azerbaijan to urgently allow the planned UNESCO independent technical mission to access the region and perform its work unhindered,” Marina Kaljurand said in a statement following the meeting.

She also welcomed the announcement of the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council on 6 April in Brussels and expressed hope that the EU will be able to contribute to the achievement of sustainable peace in the region.

“I urged Azerbaijan to refrain from any unilateral actions that might undermine such efforts. Last but not least, I raised my concerns and asked for additional information regarding the UK ruling on the seizure of a substantial amount of money, laundered through the so-called Azerbaijan laundromat scheme, from accounts of Mr Feyziyev’s close family members,” she added.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu