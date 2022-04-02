Armenia participating in Artozyma International Exhibition of Bakery and Confectionery in the Thessaloniki

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia is participating for the first time in Artozyma International Exhibition of Bakery and Confectionery which will beheld in the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Centre from the 2nd to the 4th of April, 2022.

The Exhibition takes place alongside the Detrop Boutique Show, which hosts the major food and beverage companies in Greece. Both shows with their original thematic features highlight the modern trends of food and beverage sectors.

A wide range of Armenian products will be presented at the show, including the legendary brandy ArArAt, the world famous ZULAL, ARMENIA WINE, KARAS, ARAME wines, legendary ZORAH – one of the best 10 wines of the world, according to Bloomberg, the multi-award winning KILIKIA beer, JERMUK and BJNI mineral waters as well as NOYAN Premium juices and sweets. For the first time wine labels ARMAS and OSHIN will be presented to the Greek consumers.

Armenia’s participation is organized by the Hellenic-Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as part of an annual series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of establishment of the Chamber back in 1992. The event is held under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia to the Hellenic Republic

Chamber’s staff will be available at the booth to provide important information about doing business with Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu