Archbishop of America departed California for NYC

After an eventful pastoral visit to the Metropolis of San Francisco, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America departed for New York from LAX on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

While he was originally scheduled to visit Sacramento, the Archepiscopal visit was interrupted on the third day of the trip when the Archbishop felt unwell. He remained in Los Angeles and was treated for a minor infection at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. His medical team, led by Dr. Areti Tillou, prescribed antibiotics and rest. Archbishop Elpidophoros was released the same evening.

The following day on Twitter, he shared, “As I rest on doctors orders today, I am looking at Monday’s photos and thinking about the wonderful parishioners and students of the Saint Nicholas Church and Greek School in Northridge, with whom I had the opportunity to celebrate Greek Independence Day.”

The Archbishop arrived in New York Thursday evening and returned to the Archdiocesan headquarters in Manhattan. Archbishop Elpidophoros will preside over the Direct Archdiocesan District Clergy-Laity Assembly this coming weekend.

