UN 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥 a𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭s 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 a𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚 ￼

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On March 31 the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council adopted by consensus the resolution on Prevention of Genocide.

This Resolution has been traditionally authored and initiated by Armenia. While assessing the current risks and challenges, the resolution outlines the necessary joint efforts by the UN member states to prevent the scourge of genocide, including through recognition, reparation, truth, bringing perpetrators to justice and accountability.

The Resolution enjoys wide support, which has been demonstrated through wide co-sponsorship by States from all five UN regional groups.

In its current iteration the Resolution addresses issues such as conflict risk analysis and conflict prevention efforts, as well as the misuse of new technologies, in particular social media platforms, as well as the dangers of misinformation spread through them.

The Resolution reaffirms the need for universal ratification of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The Resolution proposes to convene an Intersessional meeting within the framework of the UN to mark the 75th anniversary of the Convention. The meeting will also discuss the role of social media platforms and their instrumentalization by those seeking to spread hate leading to real-world discrimination and violence.

