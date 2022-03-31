PRELATE ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF HOLY MARTYRS CHURCH COMPLEX IN ENCINO

“The Western Prelacy is at the Beginning of a Great Dawn,” Said the Prelate

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoayan on Tuesday presided over an important meeting during which he announced the purchase of the property adjacent to the Holy Martyrs Church in Encino.

The participants of the meeting were, Vahe Hovaguimian, Chairman of the Executive Council; George Chorbajian, Secretary of the Executive Council and Liaison Officer to the Board of Regents; Sarkis Ourfalian Esq., Chairman of the Board of Regents; Archpriest Rev. Razmig Khatchadourian, Pastor of Holy Martyrs Church in Encino; Hovig Bedevian, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Holy Martyrs Church; Vahe Benlian, Chairman of the Educational Board of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School; and Sossi Shanlian, the Principal of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School who joined the gathering via Zoom.

“We would like to inform you that the complex of the Holy Martyrs Church, where Ferrahian High school is located will more than double in size with this purchase,” announced the Prelate.

Western Prelate Bishop Torkom Donoyan announced the expansion of the Holy Martyrs Church complex at a special meeting

Under the auspices of the Western Prelacy and by the initiative and efforts of the local community members and benefactors, the property directly adjacent to the Holy Martyrs complex was acquired. The project is in escrow and will be confirmed within two weeks. Also, for months now, the Prelate, the Executive Council and the local bodies have been working diligently to bring this purchase to fruition.

“School construction is part of more than a half-century mission of the Western Prelacy, because the schools are the strongholds of our nation’s existence” stated the Prelate. “The Western Prelacy wants to inform the people and the community about this victorious and great dawn that will open in front of the Western Prelacy.

The Prelate stressed that the community will be pleased by this new achievement of the Prelacy. Benefactors are already expressing their readiness to generously support this costly project at various levels and in full.

Concluding his remarks, the Prelate added that as a gesture of support, the Prelacy is committed to donate the first one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000) to be used as leaven on the way to the completion of this project.

Asbarez