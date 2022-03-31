Bishop Findikyan Visits Holy Trinity to Present Deacon Krikorian with St. Nersess Shnorhali Medal

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — By the encyclical and blessing of His Holiness Karekin II Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on Sunday, March 20, 2022, Dn. Gregory Krikorian received the St. Nersess Shnorhali Medal for his exemplary dedication and service to the Armenian Apostolic Church. Diocesan Primate, Bishop Daniel Findikyan, accompanied by Diocesan Vicar, Hayr Simeon Odabashian visited Holy Trinity Armenian Church of Greater Boston to present Deacon Gregory Krikorian with this most honorable medal.

Bishop Daniel Findikyan arrived on Friday and began his visit by sharing a meal with Holy Trinity’s deacons, altar servers, pastor Father Vasken Kouzouian, and other church leaders. On Saturday morning the First Wednesdays Bible study group met for a “Breakfast with the Bishop,” enjoying an informal and interactive discussion and fellowship. Saturday evening began with an Evening Worship Service, followed by a small reception of over sixty parishioners to formally begin a weekend of celebrating Holy Trinity’s senior deacon. The reception was a wonderful opportunity to come together, allowing parish representatives from the Parish Council, Diocesan Delegates, Sunday School and Armenian School staff, Choir, the Youth Leadership Team, ACYOA Seniors, and Altar Servers to interact and welcome Bishop Daniel to the parish.

On Sunday, more than 250 people filled the Holy Trinity sanctuary to witness the very special medal presentation. At the conclusion of services celebrated by Fr. Vasken, and presided over by His Eminence, the Primate, who preached a Lenten themed sermon on the Parable of the Steward, the Pontifical Encyclical awarding this high honor to Dn. Gregory was read by the Diocesan Vicar. Dn. Gregory Krikorian was then presented the St. Nersess Shnorhali Medal. In 1983, Gregory was ordained by Archbishop Torkom Manoogian, then Primate, to the rank of deacon. Since that day, Krikorian has served with reverence and devotion, mindful of those who taught him along the way, and instilling a passion and love into the young adults who join him in serving at Holy Trinity’s altar.

Following church services, a reception was held in Krikorian’s honor. Past recipients of pontifical medals from the Holy Trinity parish were represented by their descendants holding medals and Encyclicals awarded to their parents or grandparents over the years. Those remembered were: Ann Hintlian, Gregory Archie Kolligian, John Soursourian, Daniel Dorian, Sr., Dr. Michael Kolligian, George Keverian, former Speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, and George Hagopian. It was further a thrilling moment to witness Nevart Talanian, George Haroutunian, and Kevork and Jacqueline Atinizian enter the reception as past recipients wearing their individual pontifical medals. “Seeing firsthand the sea of Encyclicals and medals enter the reception was particularly impressive for us all, as it bore witness to the leadership the parishioners of this community have always provided to the diocese at large, and locally to our home parish. It was a powerful moment to see all former recipients, and the descendants of former recipients, usher in Dn. Gregory and the honored guests into the Charles and Nevart Talanian Cultural Hall,” commented Fr. Vasken. “That moment created a visual tapestry of past and present parish leadership in the minds of all.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator