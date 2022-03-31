ArmHighTech 2022: International exhibition of defense technologies openes in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The 3rd ArmHighTech 2022 International Exhibition of Defense Technologies opened at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex today.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan, National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan, Acting Minister of High-Tech Industry David Sahakyan, Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, other officials, ambassadors accredited to Armenia, guests were present at the opening ceremony.

Adressing the President noted that this event has a special significance for him.

Opening of the third international exhibition of defense technologies ‘ArmHighTech 2022’ took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex

Opening of the third international exhibition of defense technologies ‘ArmHighTech 2022’ took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex

Opening of the third international exhibition of defense technologies ‘ArmHighTech 2022’ took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex

Opening of the third international exhibition of defense technologies ‘ArmHighTech 2022’ took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex

Opening of the third international exhibition of defense technologies ‘ArmHighTech 2022’ took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex

Opening of the third international exhibition of defense technologies ‘ArmHighTech 2022’ took place at the K. Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex

He voiced hope that the exhibition would create opportunities for new cooperation, joint programs, implementation of creative ideas.

“This platform will also contribute to the strengthening of our country’s security systems and will stimulate the implementation of our ideas of peaceful coexistence in the region and establishment of long-term peace,” said Vahagn Khachaturyan.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament called on all compatriots to visit the exhibition with the children so that they make the right professional choice, taking into account that high technologies in Armenia are one of the important directions outlined by the Government.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu