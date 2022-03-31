Armenia international Lucas Zelarayan named MLS Player of the Month

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Following his remarkable stretch to open the 2022 season, Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan has been garnered MLS Player of the Month honors for February/March, the MLS press service reports.

Zelarayan sits first in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with four goals and two assists through Columbus’ first four games. He ranks second in MLS with 15 total attacking assists, becoming just one of three players this season with multiple goals and double-digit attacking assists. New England’s Carles Gil (2 goals, 13 total attacking assists) and Portland’s Yimmi Chara (2, 13) are the other two.

Through four weeks, the 29-year-old Armenian international has already been named to the MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi three times, the most of any player in 2022.

He opened the season with a goal in each of Columbus’ first three games, including a world-class brace against San Jose in Week 2, extending a career-best scoring streak to six games dating back to last season.

