Ex-minister: Politicians have done everything to split Armenian society

Political figures have done everything to divide Armenian society, crossing all the “red lines”, Hrachya Rostomyan, Secretary General of the Armenian National Olympic Committee and former Minister of Sport and Youth of Armenia, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a discussion on the Armenian agenda, internal solidarity and pan-Armenian resources, Rostomyan pointed to the deep polarization in all groups of society, including in families.

He underscored that there are internal and external forces that benefit from the split in society.

Rostomyan calls for a dialogue between all strata of society to overcome the polarization which “will not lead to anything good”.

“Intellectuals, athletes, and religious leaders should play a key role in this regard,” he added.

Panorama.AM