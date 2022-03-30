Azerbaijan puts Russian MP on international wanted list

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a criminal case against Mikhail Delyagin, a member of the Russian State Duma, for his remarks about Azerbaijan and has put him on the international wanted list, RIA Novosti reported on Wednesday.

On March 28, during a program aired on the Russia state TV, the Russian lawmaker called for the “punishment” of Azerbaijan for its aggressive actions in Nagorno-Karabakh and suggested hitting its oil industry with nuclear weapons.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that his statement “does not correspond to the official policy line of the Russian Federation.”

Panorama.AM