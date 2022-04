Arsen Harutyunyan Beats Turkish Opponent to Become 2-Time European Wrestling Champion

Armenia’s Arsen Harutyunyan (61 kg) won a gold medal at the European freestyle wrestling championships in Budapest on Wednesday, becoming a two-time European champion.

In the final, the Armenian wrestler received a 15:3 score over his opponent Suleyman Atli of Turkey, a two-time European champion, vice-champion of the world and bronze medalist of the European Games.

Asbarez