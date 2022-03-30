Archbishop of America was admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution

On the third day of his pastoral trip to the Metropolis of San Francisco, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America felt unwell and, out of an abundance of caution, was transported to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

According to the relevant announcement of the Archdiocese of America, Archbishop Elpidophoros underwent the required tests, with doctors initially excluding Covid-19.

As it was finally announced late Tuesday night, the Archbishop of America was diagnosed with a minor infection, for which his medical team, led by Dr. Areti Tillou, prescribed antibiotics and rest. The Archbishop was released from the hospital and is expected to resume regular activity in the coming days.

Orthodox Times