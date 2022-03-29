Employment Opportunity: Assistant Treasurer of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

WATERTOWN, Mass—St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) is seeking a qualified candidate to serve as assistant treasurer.

As the primary financial officer responsible for the management and disbursement of funds for SSAES, the assistant treasurer would ensure that sufficient funds are available to meet the school’s ongoing operational requirements. This position reports primarily to the treasurer on the Board of Directors.

Some responsibilities include: plan, direct and coordinate all accounting operational functions; maintain payroll information; and manage and set up tuition payment plans.

The assistant treasurer is also responsible for preparing financial reports for the Board of Directors and working closely with the treasurer of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church.

More details on the responsibilities of this open position and the preferred qualifications of the candidate are available online.

A résumé and cover letter can be sent to careers@ssaes.org.

St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

Armenian Weekly