Archbishop of America to offer Keynote Address at the 2022 National Workshop on Christian Unity

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will offer the Keynote Address at this year’s National Workshop on Christian Unity.

The theme is We saw the star in the East, and we came to worship Him. – Matthew 2:2. The conference hopes to examine the relationships between Christians of the East and the West and explore collaboration between ecumenical partners.

The Workshop will take place in Anaheim, California from May 3-6, 2022. This conference is open to the public.

For more information and to register, please follow this link: http://nwcu.org/?mc_cid=c4815a70e2&mc_eid=fb1c577650

Orthodox Times