Temperatures set to rise by 13-16 degrees in Armenia

No precipitation is expected across Armenia on March 28-30, in the daytime of 31 March and on April 1-2, the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center reports.

Precipitation is forecast in some parts of the country on the night of March 31.

The north-western wind speed is 2-5 m/s. On March 28, strong winds up to 20-25 m/s are possible in some regions.

Daytime temperatures are set to increase gradually by 13-16 degrees in the next few days.

Panorama.AM