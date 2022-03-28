Project SAVE launches series on the power and art of photography

BOSTON, Mass. — Project SAVE Photograph Archives is excited to announce a presentation by Armenian photographer 4Plus Photography Collective co-founder Nazik Armenakyan whose photographs have appeared in The New York Times, Der Spiegel and Le Monde. Her presentation on Saturday, April 9 is part of Project SAVE’s brand new series “Conversations on Photography.”

“When I was living in Armenia, 4Plus struck me as one of the most innovative and high-quality initiatives there,” said Project SAVE executive director Dr. Arto Vaun. “They’re an all-female group of photographers whose work is consistently extraordinary and impactful. I’m so pleased to help introduce their photographs and mission to a wider audience.”

“Conversations on Photography,” which was launched last month, is a virtual forum where photographers, artists, archivists and researchers can present and discuss the impact, beauty and relevance of photography. The inaugural speaker was Tatiana Cole, the photograph conservator at the Boston Athenaeum.

Project SAVE is also working on a complete overhaul of its website and photograph database; the team is also preparing for the launch of the Project SAVE Artist Residency. “It’s an exciting time of change and transition for us,” Vaun said. “Project SAVE is growing both literally in terms of staff and photo collections, but also in terms of vision and scope. I’m looking forward to widening our reach and welcoming new supporters and lovers of photography.”

