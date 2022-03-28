Death Notice: Sera Aintablian

SERA AINTABLIAN

Born on January 20, 2002, Zalka, Lebanon

Sera Aintablian, beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin and relative, tragically passed away in a car accident on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 7 at 9 a.m. at St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church, located at 2215 E. Colorado St., Pasadena, CA 91107. Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park, located at 200 E. Duarte Rd., Monrovia, CA 91016.

She is survived by her:

Parents, Jano and Jenny Aintablian

Grandmother, Manishag Yessayan

Aunt, Ani and Alex Kosdakian (Canada)

Aunt, Aline and Arakel Ohanessian and daughters, Cynthia and Celine (Lebanon)

Uncle, Vicken Yessayan and daughter, Rosarita (Lebanon)

Uncle, Roger and Taline Yessayan and daughter, Ruby (Lebanon)

And the entire relatives and friends.

