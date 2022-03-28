Armenian FM discusses the situation in Artsakh with US Ambassador

On March 28 the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received the US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

During the meeting, reference was made to the situation resulting from the incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Parukh village of Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the ongoing provocations against the civilian population of Artsakh and the deliberate disruption of proper operation of the critical infrastructure.

Commending the US assessment of Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions, Minister Mirzoyan emphasized the need for undertaking active steps towards de-escalation of the situation and underlining the need for the international community to address the issue consistently.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu