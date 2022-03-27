Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrives in Warsaw | PHOTOS

Tonight, March 27, 2022, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrives in Poland. He was welcomed by the H.B. Metropolitan of Warsaw and All Poland Sawa, accompanied by the Archbishop of Wroclaw-Szczecin George and clergymen from Warsaw.

He was also welcomed by Mr. Jakub Kumoch, Secretary of State in the Office of the President of the Republic of Poland, Head of the International Policy Office, former Ambassador to Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Turkey.

His All-Holiness visited the chapel in Warsaw, where the Greek community in the city is worshiped. He met with community representatives.

Patriarch Bartholomew is visiting Poland at the invitation of the President of Poland Mr. Andrzej Duda, and the Metropolitan of Warsaw Sawa.

The Patriarch was accompanied by the Metropolitan Elder of Chalcedon Emmanuel and the Grand Syncellus Iakovos.

Photo: Grand Syncellus Iakovos Krochak

