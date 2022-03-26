Sen. Menendez calls on Azerbaijani forces to withdraw back to their initial positions

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Reports that Azerbaijani forces have entered parts of Nagorno Karabakh and launched drone strikes on the region’s self-defense forces are extremely concerning, Chairman of the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez said in a Twitter post.

“I call on Azerbaijani forces to withdraw back to their initial positions and immediately cease their unprovoked attacks,” he said.

