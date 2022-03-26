 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Sen. Menendez calls on Azerbaijani forces to withdraw back to their initial positions

2022-03-26

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Reports that Azerbaijani forces have entered parts of Nagorno Karabakh and launched drone strikes on the region’s self-defense forces are extremely concerning, Chairman of the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez said in a Twitter post.

“I call on Azerbaijani forces to withdraw back to their initial positions and immediately cease their unprovoked attacks,” he said.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

