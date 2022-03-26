France calls for withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

France deplores the incidents that have occurred in Nagorno-Karabakh, in particular the armed incidents and troop movements in the Parukh and Khramort regions, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“It requests that the forces which have advanced withdraw to their initial positions in accordance with the ceasefire declaration of November 9, 2020,” the Ministry said.

It also took note with concern of a new gas supply disruption to the populations of Nagorno-Karabakh and requests that the connection allowing the supply of these populations be restored.

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs raised this issue during his recent meetings with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts and called for the supply to be restored as soon as possible, while the weather conditions remain rigorous for the populations living there.

France is in constant contact with Armenia and Azerbaijan to promote dialogue and progress on the various topics under discussion.

