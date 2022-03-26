Azerbaijani side has been urged to withdraw forces – Russian Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani side has been urged to withdraw the forces, the Russian Ministry of Defense has said.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces entered the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, inflicted four strikes by Bayraktar TB-2 drones on units of armed forces of Nagorno-Karabakh in the area of ​​the settlement of Parukh,” according to a message on the website of the Russian Defense Ministry.

It was noted that the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh is taking measures to resolve the aggravated situation.

“At the moment, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is taking measures to resolve the situation and return the troops to their starting position. An appeal has been sent to the Azerbaijani side to withdraw troops,” the Defense Ministry said.

