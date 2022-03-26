Artsakh welcomes international community’s condemnation of Azerbaijani provocations

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Artsakh has welcomed the reaction of the international community, both at the level of foreign ministries and individual political and public figures condemning Azerbaijan’s provocative steps to escalate tensions and terrorize the population of Artsakh.

“We are convinced that the unequivocal position of the world community in response to Azerbaijan’s attempts to create a humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh and ignite a new war will be an important collective contribution to the stabilization of the situation,” Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We are confident that Russia’s peacekeeping efforts, the clear-cut and adequate stance of the international community supported by political measures that will deprive Azerbaijan of the opportunity to qualify the systematic gross violations of the rights of residents of Artsakh as an internal matter.

