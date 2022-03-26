Artsakh President convenes working meeting to discuss situation after Azerbaijani provocations

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On March 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working meeting dedicated to the situation created by the recent provocations by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Hayk Khanumyan, the heads of regional administrations. In particular, the problems in the regions were discussed, further actions were outlined.

The President instructed the heads of regional administrations to solve problems quickly and effectively on the ground.

